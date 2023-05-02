William Charles "Bill" Cattrall 1947 - 2025

William Charles "Bill" Cattrall died Tuesday, May 6, 2025, surrounded by his family, at his home on the farm in Amity, Oregon.

A remembrance gathering will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Yamhill Valley Heritage Center, 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, McMinnville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Amity Public Library, where Bill, an avid reader, borrowed countless books over the years.

Checks can be made to Friends of the Amity Public Library and mailed to P.O. Box 470, Amity, Oregon 97101.