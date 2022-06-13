William "Bud" Ellison 1944 - 2022

William "Bud" Ellison was born in 1944 in Santa Monica, California. On June 13, 2022, his long struggle with a very aggressive cancer came to an end, and he left this world for the great unknown. His final days were peaceful, and he was at home, enveloped in the love of his family. His was a life well lived.



Bud was a strong believer in community service. During the course of his life, no matter where he lived, Bud immersed himself in the community. He was involved with education, the arts, domestic violence prevention, youth causes and historic preservation, among other things. Professionally, after serving in the Air Force, he was a successful insurance agent, the owner and manager of a bed and breakfast, and a real estate agent.



At the personal level, he was proud to have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout at age 13, to have been on the championship team in the 1981 National Bocce tournament, and to have run the Big Sur marathon in 1993.



In his later years, he became passionate about photography. He and his wife Lois traveled to Europe numerous times, as well as Central America and Cuba. They lived in Mexico for several years. In all their travels, Bud used his camera to capture the essence of the people, architecture, landscape, and culture. His photos earned him several awards and were published in various magazines.



After living in five states and Mexico, Bud and Lois relocated in 2016 to McMinnville, Oregon, to be nearer to family.



Bud was preceded in death by his parents and two of his three brothers. He leaves behind one brother; his wife; two daughters; one son; and six grandchildren. His family was the center of his universe.



Memorial donations may be made to the Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation.