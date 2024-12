William Allen 1931 - 2024

William Allen passed away peacefully on November 3, 2024, with his family at his side. He was 93 years old, and was a kind, gentle soul and generous with his family and community.

He is survived by his sons, Rick, Bill, Greg, and Chris. He had seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased in 2019 by his wife, Loretta.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. January 4, 2025, at St. James Catholic Church.