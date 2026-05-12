Willamina urges code enforcement; Water intake hearing Tuesday

The city of Willamina issued a notice Friday, May 8, reminding residents to comply with local code enforcement regulations to keep properties tidy and safe during the summer.

“The owners of Coyote Joe’s restaurant informed the Chamber of Commerce that a YouTube restaurant show highlighting small restaurants throughout the country will be making a stop on June 30, 2026,” officials stated. “Some of the footage may include our small town, and city staff will be working hard to put our best foot forward.”

The city has recently hired a new code enforcement officer, Jeff Rosenberry.

“Our Code Enforcement Officer receives concerns daily from community members and will be conducting routine inspections throughout neighborhoods and business areas,” city officials wrote in a press release. “If a violation is found, a courtesy notice or citation may be issued, with a timeline for compliance. Please take proactive steps now to ensure your property is in compliance. Our goal is to work with the community — not against it — to keep Willamina a safe and beautiful place to live.”

Violations that are not quickly remedied can result in fines up to $300. According to city code, nuisances affecting public health and safety include accumulation of debris, rubbish, manure and other refuse; overgrowth of grass, shrubbery, weeds and noxious growth; and outdoor placement of old machines, vehicles and appliances, and other junk.

Weeds and noxious vegetation must not grow higher than 12 inches. Junk cannot be left on the street, lot or premises.

The city encourages citizens to participate in the May 30 citywide cleanup and mattress disposal, from 9 a.m. to noon at 500 S.E. Adams. Willamina residents can also schedule junk car and scrap metal removal by calling Rosenberry at 503-437-6975.

“We are actively seeking volunteers to work with Code Enforcement and Community Support to provide assistance to residents in need,” the press release said.



Hearing set on water intake

The Willamina City Council will hold a public hearing about the completion of a water intake project during its Tuesday, May 12, meeting, starting at 6 p.m.

Willamina began the relocation of the intake in Willamina Creek in 2024, after receiving a community development block grant from the Oregon Business Development Department. City officials have previously said the project will be deemed complete when newly planted vegetation becomes established.

Also, on the agenda is the DLCD Housing Assistance Grant award and department reports.

The Willamina City Council meets at the West Valley Fire Station, 825 N.E. Main St.