Willamina to host public hearing for block grant

A public hearing for a community development block grant/loan will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, as part of the regular Willamina City Council meeting. The council meets at the West Valley Fire Station.

The $750,000 block grant would be used for the city’s Domestic Water Mains Replacement Project, which would replace old water lines to prevent service outages to community members and prevent leakage and breakage.

Updating water systems was outlined in the city’s 2015 water master plan.

Also at the meeting, the council will:

- Hear a presentation by the Willamina Economic Improvement District.

- Consider an agreement with the Oregon Department of Transportation for a Americans with Disabilities Act Curb Ramp Project.

- Receive reports from city staff, the mayor, chamber liaison, Yamhill County Transit Authority board member Councilor Craig Johnson and the library board liaison Interim Mayor Vicki Hernandez.