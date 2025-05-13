Willamina to hold wastewater hearing

Willamina City Council will hold a public hearing at its 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting to adopt the 2025 Wastewater Facilities Planning Study to the city’s comprehensive plan.

The purpose of the study is to document Willamina’s current sanitary sewer system challenges, identify practical cost effective solutions, provide discussion of alternatives and make final recommendations.

On March 25 city’s planning commission recommended the city council adopt the study.

The study aims to:

- Help ensure all wastewater in the system is being collected and treated properly;

- Be a set guide to help meet and exceed benchmarks for capacity, quality and future expansion;

- Evaluate alternative and provide recommendations.

The council will also consider donations requests for Sheridan Hometown Days, the Willamina 4th of July and amend or approve grants the city has received.

Staff and city officers will also give their regular reports.

Willamina city council meets at the West Valley Fire Station located at 825 NE Main Street.