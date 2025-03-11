Willamina to discuss Yamhill River Access Project

The Willamina City Council will discuss the Yamhill River Access Project at the 6 p.m. Tuesday regular meeting at the West Valley Fire Station.

The access project is a collaborative effort to enhance clean, safe and sustainable public access to the Yamhill Rivers, Mill Creek and Willamina Creek. Other local municipalities across the county are collaborating on the project.

Also scheduled are presentations on the city’s 2023-24 audit and the Willamina Cemetery.

The Strategic Economic Development Corporation will also do a presentation of the West Valley Enterprise Zone, which includes Willamina and Sheridan.

Enterprise zones exempt businesses from local property taxes on new investments for a specified amount of time, as a tool to encourage growth.

The meeting will also feature reports by council members, city staff and the Sheriff’s crime report.

The city will have a planning commission and city council work session at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 25. The next regular city council meeting will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 8.