By News-Register staff • 

Willamina to discuss EV charging poles at city council

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

fiddler

Good way to get rid of Musk -- don't allow the charging stations, which will turn people away from buying his cars and (ugly as sin) SUVs.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable