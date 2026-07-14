July 14, 2026 Tweet

Willamina to discuss DEQ compliance

The Willamina City Council will meet to discuss compliance with the Department of Environmental Quality at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14.

There will also be a presentation by DEQ earlier in the meeting.

Also on the agenda is the second reading of the food carts ordinance, a records request on Stoney Mountain and a resolution for a budget amendment for an Oregon Parks and Recreation grant.

City Manager Bridget Meleney will also give her report, following up on several topics and projects. Other city department reports will follow.