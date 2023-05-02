Willamina to appoint new councilors

The Willamina City Council is expected to appoint new councilors during its Tuesday, Oct. 14, regular council meeting.

Council President Rita Baller has submitted her resignation, and former Councilor Jennifer Eckles’s position remains vacant.

The council will also discuss food carts and the total maximum daily load update for utilities.

City staff presentations will follow. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and is held at West Valley Fire District building, 825 N.E. Main St.