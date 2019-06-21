By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • June 21, 2019 Tweet

Willamina teen guilty of murder for setting fatal 2018 fire

Nicholas Aulig, the 15-year-old who set fire to his grandparents' rural Willamina home in June 2018, resulting in the death of his 79-year-old grandfather, Dieter Aulig, was found within the "jurisdiction of the court" - juvenile equivalent of a conviction - on one count each of intentional murder, felony murder and first-degree aggravated theft, in addition to two counts of first-degree arson Friday afternoon in Yamhill County Circuit Court.

Presiding Judge Cynthia Easterday heard the nine-day bench trial and pronounced the sentence.

Aulig, standing beside his defense team of Mark and Paula Lawrence of McMinnville, showed no emotion when Easterday rendered her verdict.

She said the defense and prosecution team of Chief Deputy District Attorney Kate Lynch and District Attorney Alisa Ray presented their cases well. A substantial amount of evidence was considered. Lynch and Ray proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt, Easterday said.

A disposition - juvenile equivalent of a sentencing - will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 12. It is expected to last several hours. Paula Lawrence said the defense will ask for "home placement" as a disposition for their client.

Aulig will remain confined to the Juvenile Detention Facility.

There are two co-defendants, 16-year-old Jacob Brooks of Willamina and Gerald Wolfe, 28, of of Portland, who has also resided on the north Oregon coast.

Brooks has been indicted on one count each of murder and first-degree manslaughter, and two counts of first-degree arson. He is also charged by juvenile petition with one count each of first-degree attempted arson and first-degree aggravated theft. He is lodged in the juvenile facility.

Wolfe has been indicted by a grand jury on one count each of murder, first-degree manslaughter and first-degree aggravated theft, and two counts of first-degree arson. He is lodged in jail without bail.

They are both scheduled for trial at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.