Willamina surplus auction

The city of Willamina is accepting bids for surplus items until Tuesday, July 14.

A list of equipment and items — including a Polaris Ranger ATV, riding and push lawn mowers, a generator an air compressor, and more — can be viewed at willaminaoregon.gov/surplus.

A public viewing will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 13 and 14 at the city shops, 500 S.E. Adams St.

Sealed bids must be submitted no later than July 14 to city hall, 411 N.E. C St. Winning bidders must pay by 2 p.m. on Friday, July 17.

For questions, call Jeff Brown at 503-437-6998.