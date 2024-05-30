Willamina students to graduate Saturday

Valedictorians are Mikalie Mae Floyd, Maximus Ray Dascomb and Anabelle Madeline VanHorn.

Salutatorians are Connor Ray Matthew Gustin, Preston George Sparks and Jayden Paige VanDerVeen.

JJ Flynn, the school resource officer, was chosen by the class to speak at graduation. Flynn is a 2010 graduate of WHS and now serves as high school baseball coach, as well as being the resource officer.

Members of the Willamina High School Class of 2024 are:

Kylee Jo Abad, Jackson Ernest Abbott, Michael Landon Amiotte, Amanda Nicole Anderson, Nathan Uriah Ash, Adam James Atherton, Daniel Herbert Bazzy Jr., Alexander Michael Bly, Jordan Jay Brace, Brody Nicholas Bradley, Joseph Daniel Brooks, Taylor Michael Brooks, Phenix Chance Catron, Kaithan Tyler Clark,

Kazsia Kameo Connelly, Kaleb Paul Cruickshank, Jose Eduardo Cruz Buenrostro, Rhaean Keilana Daligdig, Maximus Ray Dascomb, Laney Love Deloe, Mikalah Willette Dison, Gracie Lynn Dunn, Sun Rose Eaglestaff, Matthew Douglas Eddy, Kaylee Jo Lynn Elliott, Katelynn Darlene Fields, Mikalie Mae Floyd, Dylan Lee Graham,

Chloie Rebecca Guardiola, Connor Ray Matthew Gustin, Cohen Lane Haller, Chloe Jane Eileen Henson, Jaylynn Carisa Hibdon, Jacob Wynterleaf Holmes, Hailey Rose Houck, Chrystina Joann Marlene Huff, Noah Chester Jahn, Destiny Rose Jones, Kayden Harold-Ray Klaers, Sandra Laguna-Palomino, Future Warrior Leno,

Aaliyah Lupe Limon, Alexia Rose Loucks, Austin James Lyons, Breyana Faith Maerz, Lily Jo Manibusan, Rihanna Alice Marie Manyhides, Ayden James Mazwell, Sydney Reese May, Morgan Dean Moore, Marissa Malia Morisaki, Rhyne Alan Nelson, Michael Joseph Nolen, Caidyen Timothy Stanely Palmer-Jimmerson, Alanna Paris Ott,

Mason Dennis Parks-Shell, Ryan Cattron Peters, Avalsabelle Rene Petree, Virginia Pollo, Benjamin Adam Powley Jr., Sequoia Star Roden, Cyrus Allen Rust, Ethan Eric-Alton Sabin, Jolene May Shipley, Anavey Ruby Smith, Preston George Sparks, Amanda Rose Spath, Saxon Lee Stockwell, Scott Paul Sukophand,

Isaiah Nathaniel Tafolla, Kaileighann Nicole Taylor, Felicity Michelle Tenbush, Makenna Kristine Thomas, Josiah James Thompson, Mae Ann Townsend, Summer Sky Townsend, Jayden Paige Vanderveen, Anabelle Madeline Vanhorn, Caden Bryce Walker, Sarafina Alish White, Kamryn Breann Whiting, Syanna Marie Williams.