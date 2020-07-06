By News-Register staff • 

Willamina soldier, 20, dies in Kosovo

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

oldeee

So sad. Still there after some 25+ years.

Rotwang

What a sad, pointless death - guarding the wrong nation.

Lulu

He was just beginning his life and now it's over. And for what?

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable