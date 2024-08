Willamina School Board to meet

The Willamina School Board will meet Monday, Aug. 12, to review goals for the coming year.

The public session will start at 6 p.m. in the Willamina Elementary/High School library, 1100 Oaken Hills Drive, Willamina.

The board also will hear a report on food service awards for 2024-25 and consider the consent agenda, which includes staff hiring and resignations.

For more information, call the district office, at 503-876-1500.