Willamina School Board meeting postponed

The Monday, May 8 Willamina School Board meeting, which lacked a quorum, was postponed until 7 p.m. Monday, May 15.

There are two open seats on the five-member board. Ginger Whitman, Position No. 1, and Shane Felton, No. 5, have both resigned. Chair Caryn Stockwell was unable to attend Monday night. That left Dan Rinke and Karley Strouse as the only available members for the meeting.

David Shenk is running unopposed for Whitman's position in the Tuesday, May 16 election. District Executive Secretary April Johnson said the plan was to appoint him at the next meeting. Shenk's wife, Brenda, previously resigned Position No. 4. Rinke is currently appointed to that seat, and the term ends Friday, June 30. He is running for re-election, and will be challenged by Roy Whitman in the Tuesday election. Felton's resignation will be announced and "accepted " by the board at the Monday night meeting.

The board meets in the elementary/high school library.