Willamina's Brewer named college All-American

Rachel Thompson/News-Register file photo##Zoe Brewer faces Linfield’s Jessica Cottings at 105 pounds during a duel meet between SWOCC and the Wildcats at Ted Wilson Gymnasium on Jan. 30.

Zoe Brewer, a Willamina high alumna, has claimed Collegiate All-American status taking third at 103-pounds for Southwestern Oregon Community College at the NJCAA National Championships at Council Bluffs, IA, on March 7.

Brewer, a freshman at SWOCC, entered the bracket at the No. 3 seed, winning her opening match 8-0. In the quarterfinals she fell to Kylee Smith of Northern Oklahoma College,10-0.

In the consolation bracket, Brewer battled her way to the podium, winning her next four matches.

In the consolation semis, Alicia Hansen with Snow College grappled with the freshman Laker. Brewer jumped to a 6-0 lead in the first period, but then Hansen shifted into second gear and lead 10-7.

Brewer was in trouble, but a simple solution to being down points is a victory by fall. The Laker did just that, cementing a higher spot on the podium.

She then was pitted against No. 3 seeded Betha Cabrera of Southeast Community College in Nebraska.

Brewer led in the first period 10-1, but Cabra broke away. In the second period, the Nebraska wrestler inched closer, scoring seven points.

Brewer escaped a hold and the match was tied 11, but Brewer scored again, taking the bronze and earning All-American honors. She finished the season with a 19-9 record.

The Willamina native also claimed All-American honors last spring at the Reno Worlds Championship. She was also a triple crown winner, as the state champion in folkstyle, freestyle and Greco Roman wresting styles.