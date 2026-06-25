Willamina Mud Drags offering new SXS class

Outside of the usual Super Modified, Modified, four and six-cylinder, V8 stock, road and trail classes, there will be two additional in the form of a side-by-side turbo and side-by-side stock class. Following the drags and a half-hour break, there will be side-by-side short course races.

This is the first time side-by-side will be seen at the Willamina Mud Drags, with another potential return to the strip on Saturday, Sept. 26.

General admission is $10. Pit passes are $20. The price to enter for kids aged 6-12 is $5. Anyone five-years-old and under enters for free.

Races begin at 10 a.m.

The spectator entrance is just off 500 S.E. Adams St in Willamina, with parking available at the West Valley Community Campus.

Spectators are encouraged to bring an umbrella for any potential weather and mud splatter.

Funds are raised for Willamina’s July 4 celebration.