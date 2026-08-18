By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • August 18, 2026 Tweet

Willamina mayor to seek reelection

Hernandez said she is planning a multi-month vacation with her husband next summer to celebrate his retirement, a reason she initially did not file for the position.

“I love serving the city,” she said, adding she wants to balance her personal life with service.

She asked the council if they would allow her to attend meetings by Zoom next summer. Another option would be to serve as mayor and resign next year before going on her extended trip.

City Recorder Crystal Stevens noted the city charter does not address approving an extended absence.

Councilors Barry Wilson and Mike Alger asked for more information about council rules and the charter regarding absences; however, the councilors approved of Hernandez remaining mayor.

During her report, Hernandez reminded the council to act with professionalism.

“One of our neighboring cities kind of ran into a situation recently at one of their council meetings, and it wasn’t pretty; it got a little ugly,” she said, referencing a heated argument during a Sheridan City Council meeting. “Things were said that shouldn’t have been. People acted in ways that weren’t professional for somebody in our role.”

She reminded councilors that although few residents attend meetings in person, there are viewers online and the meetings are recorded.

“So, please just be aware, our professionalism is so important because somebody is always watching,” she said.

Willamina City Manager Bridget Meneley in her report said the Department of Environmental Quality is working to address the homeless encampment on Highway 22. During the July City Council meeting, the council asked a DEQ representative to investigate possible wastewater dumping at the encampment.

Willamina previously filed a public records request with the city of Sheridan about the Stoney Mountain Reservoir, as Councilor Rita Baller has been concerned the reservoir could flood Willamina.

Willamina received 1,600 pages of records.

Stevens said she could print the records if requested but emailed the council a digital link to the documents.

Willamina’s National Night Out will return Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the intersection of First and C streets, near city hall.

The event was rescheduled because of heat and air quality concerns on Aug. 4.