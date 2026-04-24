By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • April 24, 2026 Tweet

Willamina focuses on Public Works

Willamina City Manager Bridget Meleney, in her third year with the city, said it is time to focus on the Public Works Department.

Meleney told city councilors during their April 14 meeting that the city focused on finances in her first year, resulting in the hire of Finance Manager Marissa Matias; and in her second, they prioritized certain policies, including the first stages in the process to re-codify the city code.

To now “hone in” on department’s needs, Meleney said a city office staff member will engage with Public Works to update its policy, procedures and track asset management.

Also at the meeting, the city was notified that Portland General Electric will be increasing rates starting April 1. Small business customers will see a 5% increase and industrial customers will receive a 5 to 6.8% increase, depending on the rate schedule.

The council will be reviewing the utilities company franchise agreement next month.

Following up on a councilor’s question from a previous meeting, Meleney confirmed that future food carts or food trucks would not increase a property’s value for taxes. The Willamina Planning Commission is in the process of approving land use code to allow for the mobile food businesses.

In celebration of Arbor Day, from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 24, city staff and volunteers will be planting and installing floating islands at Huddleston Pond. The islands will contain a variety of native plants used to better aerate the pond and combat the aquatic weeds.

The island will also provide additional shade to the pond, which should also smother the weeds.

The city cleanup day will be May 30 in the morning, the same day as high school graduation.