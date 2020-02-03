By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Willamina fire death defendant sentenced to 15 years

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Joel

Am I reading that right? A 15 year old teenager can murder someone and the state can't lock them up past age 25? That is scary!!

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable