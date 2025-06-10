Willamina council to vote on budget Tuesday

The city will adopt next fiscal year’s budget and is set to amend the current budget to reallocate funds.

Councilors will also consider a resolution to maintain the city’s Enterprise Zone, a designated area that provides tax incentives for business in Willamina and Sheridan. Both city councils have expressed interest in keeping the zones and both must pass a resolution to do so.

Also on the agenda is an auditor engagement letter, agreement for police with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, proclamation guidelines and a letter of support for the West Valley Community Campus.

Staff reports will also be given.

The Willamina City Council meets at 6 p.m. the West Valley Fire District located at 825 NE Main Street.