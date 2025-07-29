Willamina council to hold work session on aquatic weed control

Weed control issues were discussed by the council in 2014, because the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said it would no longer stock the pond should the aquatic weed control not be handled.

The city has budgeted $35,000 for weed control for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

A Fish and Wildlife official will give a presentation at the work session.

Also on the agenda are the municipal fundamentals training, council rules and procedures and council training materials.