Willamina council moved to Wednesday

There will be presentations by John Glenski with the Willamina Civic Club Food Pantry and the Willamina Public Library and updates from the Love Our Library nonprofit.

On the regular agenda, the council is expected to appoint Philip Lybarger to the planning commission. Last month, he was an applicant for the vacant city council seat. When he was not chosen, the council recommended he apply to the planning commission.

The council will also be presented with a mercury testing report from 2020. At the October meeting, the councilors inquired about water testing baselines and effectiveness.

City department reports will follow.

The council and planning commission will hold a joint work session at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17.

The November planning commission meeting has been canceled. Additionally, since the December meeting would fall on Christmas Day, that meeting has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16.