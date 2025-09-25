Willamina city website back up

The Willamina city website was down from Sept. 18 to Sept. 23, but the IT team has fixed the issue.

In the event city communication is down, City Manager Bridget Meleney told the News-Register, “Citizens should look to our Facebook page for news and events. Information is also posted on our bulletin board outside City Hall.”

Residents can call city hall with any questions at 503-876-2242 or pay any bills over the phone.

Additionally, utility bill payments can be made through XPress Bill Pay at xpressbillpay.com.