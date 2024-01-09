Willamina City Council will act on law enforcement contract

The Willamina City Council is scheduled to act Tuesday on Polk County’s status regarding a law enforcement contract.

Council will consider staff recommendation that it either inform the Polk County Sheriff’s Office whether or not it is under consideration for the contract. The council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9 at the West Valley Fire District Main Station.

For 30 years, the city has contracted with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office for service. The current contract provides for two patrol full-time deputy positions in addition to several services that are also provided.

The council authorized City Manager Bridget Meneley to engage in discussions about the contract and an offer from the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde late last November.

Shortly thereafter Polk County reached out to Meneley and inquired about the process to submit a proposal.

For information, call the city at 503-876-1500