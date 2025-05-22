Willamina approves wastewater facilities study

The study established Willamina’s current sanitary sewer system challenges, identified practical cost-effective solutions and provided a discussion of alternatives and final recommendations.

According to the study, wastewater lagoons are not at capacity and lift station pumps and chlorine basins are undersized. The collection system is also undersized and cracked, it states.

Additionally, the headworks need a new mechanical screen and the aeration needs to be replaced.

Now that system challenges are identified, the city’s next step is to establish funding options with Business Oregon.

Willamina is set to receive $1.68 million from Oregon Business Development Department for erosion mediation near Huddleston Pond at Hampton Park. The funding comes from 2024 Senate Bill 5701.

On April 2 and 4, the embankment around the pond eroded in the waterway where Willamina Creek meets the South Yamhill River.

Willamina City Manager Bridget Meleney said repairs to the embankment are estimated at $5 million, and the city is seeking additional funding.

The city continues to work on securing an emergency work permit within the Yamhill River.

The council approved donations of $500 for the city’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July festival and $400 for Sheridan Hometown Days.

The city budget committee will convene at 6 p.m. tonight at the West Valley Fire Station.