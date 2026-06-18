Wildwood music fest this weekend

The second edition of the Wildwood Music Fest Revival will host 18 music acts and a poet from Friday to Sunday, June 19-21.

The event originated at the Roshambo Art Farm in 2012 and earned a reputation as a premier small, independent music event that drew local, regional and national acts. It was restarted last year at Tindle Creek Ranch, 41100 Tindle Creek Rd., north of Willamina.

This year’s music lineup consists of The Hooten Hollers, Satan’s Pilgrims, Handmade Moments, Willy Tea Taylor, Johnny Wheels & The Swamp Donkeys, Liz Vice, Joh Chase, Max Gomex, Son de Cuba, Jason Dea West & The Siskiyou Crest, Anna Moss, Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters, Weezy Ford, Ryan Curtis, Johnny Francy & His Real Bro Dom, Lo Pony, Clark Engine Company, and Ian George & The Knee Pockets. Poet Liana Stone will perform readings as well.

Organizer Katie Kendall said Wednesday morning there were about 40 weekend tickets left, which include camping onsite, along with some day passes. She asks all attendees to purchase tickets in advance from wildwoodmusicfestrevival.com because parking is limited and people may not be able to buy them at the gate.

Tickets are $150 for the weekend, $60 for Friday and $120 for Saturday. Day passes do not include camping.

Kids under 12 are free, and there will be children’s activities and evening childcare available. No pets are allowed.