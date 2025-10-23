Wildcat Roundup: Seven 'Cats hit personal, season bests at Linfield hosted race

Linfield hosted over 850 athletes from 40 different schools on Saturday, Oct. 18, at the annual George Oja Invitational at Oak Knoll Golf Course west of Salem.

The ‘Cats men’s team did not have enough runners to qualify for team awards in their 8000-meter race, and the women’s group of five placed 30th out of 31 teams in their 6000-meter meet, but that did not mean it was an unsuccessful day for Linfield’s long-distance contestants.

The top four women’s placers all set new personal records, led by freshman and 2025 McMinnville High School graduate Mya Budzik, who placed 236th with a time of 25:09.30. It was her second time running the 6000-meter distance, the first of which resulting in a time of 27:48.4 at Pacific Lutheran Invitational on Sept. 20.

Fellow freshman Jasmine Solso followed in 281st with a personal record time of 26:10.30, nearly two minutes better than her attempt at the PLU Invite. Junior Liberty McElfatrick set a season best, also jumping her time from PLU with a time of 28:24.90 on Saturday to place 319th.

Freshman Ximena Sanchez-Lopez was the final personal record placer, finishing in 334th with a time of 29:51.20. Junior Mia McCormack rounded out Linfield’s day at 32:04.30 in 341st.

On the men’s side, junior CJ Brindeiro was the first Wildcat to cross the finish line in 304th, running his fastest 8000-meter time of the year with a 28:20.4. It marks Brindeiro’s first time leading the team in his career.

Freshman Finley Wodke broke through, running a 29:21.8 for the best finish of his young career due to his strong finish in the final kilometer of the race. Freshman Orion Bretherton was back in action for a second-straight meet, setting a personal-best for his career, crossing in 31:54.0. Freshman Nakomis Rivera made his Wildcat debut in the home meet, finishing in 33:13.7.

Linfield returns to action on Saturday, Nov. 1, where they are set to travel to Tacoma, Washington, to compete at the Northwest Conference Championships and the PLU Meadows course. It will be the second time on the course this year for the ’ Cats, who previously graced the restructured disc golf course at the PLU Invite.

Article written with assistance of Chase Fisk and Linfield Sports Communication.