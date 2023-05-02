Wilbanks::2

Faithful Frankie

Hurrah for The Horse!

How fortunate we are to have a beautiful white horse and carriage available to us on weekends in McMinnville. Frankie the horse enthusiastically pulls his ornate white carriage, the Gypsie Rose, along Third Street each weekend, to the delight of children, parents and adults reliving their childhood.

Your ride begins and concludes outside Serendipity, the town’s splendid ice cream parlor. Donations are gratefully accepted for the ride.

As I enjoyed my delicious ice cream in the sun outside Serendipity, I contemplated Frankie’s beautiful stature, temperament and patience, and took the opportunity to ask his owner, Donald Price, a few questions.

Price is obviously as enthusiastic about their weekend adventure as Frankie. He told me Frankie is 28 years old, works only on weekends, and makes the love of his job known by meeting him in the pasture on work days.

Unlike some other horses, this special horse accepts his bridle without any resistance whatsoever. It is also reported by ride passengers that Frankie obeys the traffic lights!

Victoria Wilbanks

McMinnville