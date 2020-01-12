Wheatland Ferry closed due to high river levels; rain, snow expected

After a week of on-again, off-again rain, the Wheatland Ferry is closed Sunday because of high river levels.

Although the sun is out in some places this morning, more rain is expected today and Monday, turning to snow this evening and Monday night as temperatures drop.

Snow remains in the National Weather Service's forecast for the rest of the week. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop below freezing every night until Friday, when things should warm up a bit and rain return.