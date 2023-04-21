By Jeb Bladine • President / Publisher • April 21, 2023 Tweet

Whatchamacolumn: Joe Dancer Park becomes a village

Ten days ago, our reporter counted 29 RVs and trailers parked in Joe Dancer Park, presumably examples of illegal daytime camping on public property. The new McMinnville Community Task Force has recommended closing park gates except when park athletic fields are in use.

Perhaps the city should close the gates to half of Joe Dancer permanently except to allow entrance or egress of sleeping vehicles. It could eliminate citywide street camping and neighborhood disruptions from the unsheltered population.

After all, citizen complaints about neighborhood camping are a constantly squeaking wheel compared to annoyance about trailers in the park. Why not simply establish North Joe Dancer as McMinnville’s new homeless village?

Think of the savings: Elimination of costs for towing and dismantling vehicles that can be reused if abandoned; a single point of contact where social service agencies and private help groups can engage and assist people without homes; law enforcement time redirected to reducing crime and away from the whack-a-mole world of homeless camping enforcement.

People would complain about loss of youth recreational opportunities, but some of those could be moved to school fields for a time while other venues and activities are developed.

I have to admit that these suggestions began as thoughts of satire, but slowly are creeping toward sincerity. If pursued, they no doubt would draw protests about disturbing images of migrant or refugee camps, but are those worldwide realities really more inhumane than moving homeless people from place to place to place and then confiscating their possessions and means of shelter?

McMinnville toyed with the idea a few years ago, then abandoned it amid an outpouring of citizen objections. Next, a call for private parties and businesses to provide homeless camping spaces failed to produce results. The evolving solution has been to turn a blind eye toward takeover of Joe Dancer Park, something now targeted by a citizen effort that, if successful, will return dozens of campsites to streets and neighborhoods throughout town.

A Google Earth view shows availability of more than 25 acres at the north end of Joe Dancer Park, accessible via Marsh Lane and easily separated from the south park. That would lose the soccer fields, but retain baseball, skateboarding, parking and plenty of general park space.

Perhaps it’s not the most elegant solution to homelessness in McMinnville; perhaps the optics of it all would be too distressing for local sensitivities.

The alternatives, however, aren’t working well.

