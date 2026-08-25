By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • August 25, 2026 Tweet

What in the Yamhill: It was Carl’s town, but which Carl?

Courtesy Salem Public Library##Once the depot was established, rail workers called the unnamed stop “Carl’s” for Wilson Carl, the man who petitioned for the train stop. It then became known as Carlton and the city took the name for its own. When this photo was taken in 1961, the depot was being used for storage. Rachel Thompson/News-Register##The train station in Carlton, now the home of Ken Wright Cellars’ tasting room, was first requested by local farmers to move their produce. The nearest station at the time was St. Joseph. Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Ken Wright Cellars keeps the charm of the old train depot in its tasting room. The building was once called “the finest depot on the west side” and “a model for the purposes it will serve.”

In 1872, a railroad was built from Portland to St. Joseph, but there were no stops between the two stations. It was nothing but the farmland where Carlton is now.

Some farmers in the area decided they wanted a stop of their own, so they would not have to reduce the travel to and from the railroad. The city was eventually named after a man who officially made the request; however, there is a discrepancy over which Carl that was.

The city claims it was Wilson Carl, a former county commissioner, who contacted the railroad, while Oregon Geographic Names cites Postmaster A.E. Bones claiming the town was named after John Carl Sr., at the request of R.R. Thompson of Portland.

John Carl Sr. was an early settler in the area, and Thompson owned a farm.

Lewis A. McArthur wrote in Oregon Geographic Names (Fourth Edition) that John Carl Sr. and Wilson Carl might have been family members.

Wilson Carl went to Portland and petitioned the Oregon and California Railroad officials. The railroad was later called the Southern Pacific Railroad.

A flag stop was established before a regular stop was constructed in the 1870s.

“The story is that when the railroad employees talked of this unnamed stop, they started calling it Carl’s town, which soon shortened to Carlton,” the city of Carlton states on its website.

The Carlton post office was established July 21, 1874, with F.J. Fryer first postmaster.

Carlton had a small depot building, constructed around 1887, which served the farming community as a “Baggage and Ticket Office” for nearly 30 years before it was replaced with the current depot building in 1923.

This first depot was located on the east side of the tracks in a small green building with a potbelly stove inside. By 1904, two to three passenger trains traveled through town each way daily.

By 1913, three passenger trains and one freight train passed through Carlton daily, and soon citizens were appealing to Southern Pacific for a new depot building.

A major mill fire in 1914 delayed those plans as the railroad waited for better business conditions.

In 1923, Southern Pacific promised the town a new depot with modern design and accommodations on the west side of the tracks — the former site of agricultural warehouse buildings.

Considered by some to be “the finest depot on the west side” and “a model for the purposes it will serve,” the building was only in use as a passenger depot for a few years before Southern Pacific stopped the service to Carlton.

The depot was abandoned in 1955 and used as a storage facility for Madsen Grain Company. Truck scales were installed in 1976.

As freight traffic declined, the tracks were removed from Gaston to just north of Carlton in 1985. The tracks from St. Joseph to Carlton were also removed in the 1990s.

In 1991, The Country Depot store opened in the renovated building.

Since 2003, the depot has been a tasting room for Ken Wright Cellars.

The train station sign still hangs above the building.

Do you know of a local landmark, memorial or street and a story behind the name? Contact reporter Emily Bonsant at 503-687-1257 or ebonsant@newsregister.com.