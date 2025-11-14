West Valley Rotary Coat Drive continues

In Willamina and Sheridan, a coat drive is underway until Dec. 1 to benefit West Valley students. Suggested donations sizes include 18 months to teenagers. Locals are also encouraged to provide warm hats and gloves.

Some drop-off locations are accepting more donations than others.

At the Sheridan School District, several donation boxes have been filled, which is consistent with previous coat drives.

Sheridan city staff reported donations at City Hall have included all ages and sizes.

Meanwhile, Willamina City Hall has had lighter foot traffic.

“We’ve only received about five coats so far,” Krystal Stevens, Willamina Deputy City Record and Municipal Court Clerk, told the News-Register.

The West Valley Rotary helped organize the coat drive.

The coat drive started Sept. 13 and has seven drop-off locations in Sheridan and two in Willamina.

In Sheridan:

-- First Federal Bank, 246 S. Bridge St.

-- West Valley Bulletin Board, 136 E. Main St.

-- Sheridan School District Office, 435 S. Bridge St.

-- Sheridan City Hall, 120 S.W. Mill St.

-- Sheridan Library, 142 N.W. Yamhill St.

In Willamina:

-- Willamina City Hall, 411 N.E. C St.

-- Coyote Joe’s, 142 N.E. Main St.