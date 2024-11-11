November 11, 2024 Tweet

Welcoming Zenith-Bear-Tennua

LET IT BE KNOWN TO ALL PEOPLE OF Yamhill County, Oregon, Land of the United States - This is a public notice and affirmation that Zenith-Bear-Tennüa of the family Shue has been born on the land in a mortal body (hallelujah!). The living male is the result of life, love, joy and physical embodiment of the biological father, John-Arthur-Swenson: Shue, and biological mother Hillary-McKay-Mefferd: Shue. Zenith-Bear-Tennüa of the family Shue is their living Son from the moment of conception from the first combining of their unique genetic code and was born earthside on the land in the geographical location commonly known as Boothbay Harbor, Lincoln County, Maine Republic, United States of America. He was born on August 3, in calendar year 2024 Anno Domini at the hour and minute of 9:33 a.m., weighing 7 lbs 14 oz, and length of 20 inches. He is a happy, smiley, healthy, and thriving sovereign being.