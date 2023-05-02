Weil::2

Linder and Hayes

I have lived in Yamhill County since 1978. As I look back to past county commissions, I think there were maybe 10 years of balanced and fair representation, probably in the first 10 years.

Overall, we have been shortchanged and misrepresented by people more invested in their own ideology than data- or science-based information. This gradual shift away from open, balanced, informed decisions has strangled the progress of this county.

The May 19, 2026, election offers a generational opportunity to reverse this awful trend. Candidates John Linder and Neyssa Hays offer competent, intelligent skills. Each brings tremendous professional experience.

John Linder boasts experience in finance and business, CPA licensing in accounting, investment advisor service to institutions and pension funds, and experience working with venture and growth stage companies. For a look at his dynamic ideas for the county’s future, visit www.linderfororegon.com.

Neyssa Hays serves as co-founder and director of a nonprofit focused on outdoor education and community engagement. She holds a bachelor’s degree from PSU in Russian, with a minor in biology, along with a bachelor’s degree from OSU in fisheries and wildlife sciences.

Her government experience includes a 2016 appointment to the Yamhill County Parks Advisory Board, where she currently serves as chair. Check her brand of ideas and leadership out at www.neyssafororegon.com.

Each offers an open mind and a collaborative approach to solving problems and achieving outcomes — one that will benefit everyone financially, as well as improve the livability of the citizens, no matter what age.

Please take time to meet with them. You will see a big difference in message and attitude. Then vote!

Mary Weil

Dundee