Weekly News Roundup 050826

16 arrested in park incident; Teen who was shot arraigned on riot charge

(Monday, May 4) Sixteen males between the ages of 15 and 20 have been arrested in connection with a melee and shooting on Tuesday, April 28, at Joe Dancer Park, McMinnville Police reported over the weekend.

“Multiple witnesses called YCOM and described a fight in progress,” Mac Police Detective Cully Desmond wrote in a probable cause statement. “Witnesses described the incident as a large group of people fighting near the skate park and at least one gunshot was heard by multiple witnesses. Upon arrival officers were able to locate and contact several of the suspects involved.”

On Friday, Mac PD announced the arrest of a 16-year-old male suspected of shooting an individual who was later transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect has been charged with felony counts of second-degree assault, rioting and unlawful use of a weapon, along with misdemeanor charges of menacing and reckless endangerment.

In subsequent media releases, Mac PD reported the arrest of 15 more males allegedly involved.

Arrested on charges of felony third-degree assault and riot were Hipolito Ramirez Monje, 18; Edwin Amaral Rodriguez, 18; Melvin Duran Rodriguez, 18; Julian Pena Gaytan, 18; two 17-year- olds; and Jesus Chavez Maciel, 19. Juan Garcia Ramirez, 18, was charged with riot and fourth-degree assault.

[The case against Amaral Rodriguez was dismissed Thursday.]

Fabian Flores Aguirre, 18, Isaias Eduardo Soto Elias, 20, four 16-year-old males and one 15-year-old male were charged with one count of riot.

Mac PD said the names of minors are being intentionally withheld.

Oregon Revised Statues defines a person committing riot “while participating with five or more other persons the person engages in tumultuous and violent conduct and thereby intentionally or recklessly creates a grave risk of causing public alarm.”

Third-degree assault is defined by recklessly causing serious physical injury to another by means of a deadly weapon, or under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, or while being aided by another person actually present to intentionally or knowingly causes physical injury to another person.

Desmond stated that law enforcement was provided a cell phone video recording of several fights involving at least 12 individuals next to the skate park. The juvenile taking the video “is narrating the video clip as he is recording and can be heard making comments and statements to instigate and provoke fighting.”

Desmond states that Chavez Maciel engaged in a fight with one person who went to the ground. A group including Ramirez Monje, Duran Rodriguez and Chavez Maciel then joined the assault by punching and kicking the male on the ground. Pena Gaytan and a juvenile were allegedly “seen squaring up in front of the males assaulting (the male on the ground) and preventing others from aiding or assisting (him).”

Soto Elias is seen standing behind the group, and one of the juveniles arrested said Soto Elias was “actively involved in the attack,” Desmond stated.

Five of the seven co-defendants were arraigned Monday. The prosecutors did not file an assault charge against Garcia Ramirez; Pena Gaytan and was arraigned on charges of fourth-degree assault and riot.

All were granted a conditional release.

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McMinnville School District Superintendent Dr. Kourtney Ferrua sent a message to district parents stating that the district is cooperating “fully in accordance” with board policies, which guide partnership with law enforcement while protecting student rights.

“As a school system, we are required by law to report concerns related to student safety or potential criminal activity,” she wrote. “This helps ensure that situations like this are addressed appropriately and that our community remains safe.

“All this to say, this is a challenging time for our community,” Ferrua wrote. “We care deeply about our students; we want them to be safe and have a sense of belonging in our school community. At the same time, I want to be very clear, we must not permit violence or behaviors that compromise the safety of others. This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our community.”

She said when incidents like this occur, the district focuses on safety first.

“From there, we work to respond thoughtfully and consistently, holding students accountable while also providing support and opportunities to repair harm and make better choices moving forward,” she wrote.

“Out of respect for student privacy and the ongoing nature of this situation, we will not be sharing additional details publicly,” Ferrua said. “We ask families and community members to help us protect the dignity of those involved by avoiding speculation or sharing information on social media.”

School counselors are available for any students who need support.

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(Wednesday, May 6) Garcia Ramirez was arraigned Tuesday on one count of riot.

McMinnville Police Detective Cully Desmond entered a probable cause statement with reports from several officers.

Garcia Ramirez, who was arrested Saturday, May 1, on his 18th birthday, told police it was a planned meet up next to the skate park, following a confrontation at Taco Bell a day or two earlier.

“(Garcia Ramirez) stated that they were picking on his friend G.M.,” according to the probable cause. “Juan stated that B.H. had come to G.M’s workplace at Taco Bell. (Juan) stated they were calling G.M. names and had made G.M. angry. (Juan) stated that G.M. didn’t want to do anything at his workplace.”

Garcia Ramirez, who was interviewed at the hospital and later at his house, was fighting two or three others apart from a larger brawl, he told police. He knew one of the individuals from high school but did not know the others well.

He said the shooting suspect pulled out a gun when the fight started and hit Garcia Ramirez in the head with it. He then heard a single round of gunfire behind him but did not realize he had been shot.

Police took pictures of his injured shoulder. “The entry wound was approximately .5 inches in diameter, and the exit wound was also approximately .5 inches in diameter,” police stated in the probable cause. “From where the bullet entered to where the bullet exited (the) wound was approximately 3 inches. I asked the medics if it was a small caliber that was used, and they stated it looked like it.”

Pictures taken by a witness show the shooting suspect holding a black handgun pistol, and a video captures him saying that he “blew pole,” slang for shooting a gun, according to the probable cause.

The adult co-defendants were granted conditional releases and are scheduled to be arraigned on grand jury indictments on May 27 and June 1.