Weekly News Roundup 030626

Fire district moves toward new facility construction

(Monday, March 2) A site survey of McMinnville Fire District’s Station 15 recommends using $3 million in state funding toward construction of a freestanding facility on the property.

The new structure at the rear of the current station would include living quarters, a two-bay repair shop and three 85-foot bays for vehicle storage, according to Chief Reed Godfrey.

The district continues gathering information on renovation options. The next step is to conduct a geotechnical study to determine whether the soil can withstand additional construction.

While architects have said the $3 million the district received last year would cover construction costs of a new building, MFD plans to establish a cost estimator to solidify figures for the work, according to Godfrey.

The district will decide on a bidding process for the construction sometime this summer, he said.

Also during last week’s board of directors’ meeting, members approved a new option for large buildings previously required to install devices to limit radio interference.

Basements, elevator shafts, reinforced concrete, steel and other elements in large buildings can interfere with radio frequency signals, presenting a problem for first responders.

Under fire code, buildings taller than five stories or larger than 50,000 square feet are required to install bi-directional amplifiers (BDS) to prevent interference.

In discussions regarding the hotel under construction at the Evergreen museum campus, an alternative strategy was proposed to pay for service that would install vehicle repeaters in district apparatus that boost radio tower signals to responders on site, according to Godfrey.

Once repeaters are installed in multiple apparatus, MFD responders could encircle a building, boosting the tower signal from all angles; inside responder’s radios would only need to reach the vehicles to have the tower signal relayed.

The fee would be paid upfront, so repeaters could be installed before buildings open, according to Godfrey. He estimated the first building to pay the fee would cover four vehicle repeaters.

The board approved establishing a fee structure for the service and buildings will retain the option to install BDAs instead, according to Fire Marshal Ty Darby.

Dayton water leak keeps crews busy

(Wednesday, March 4) A water main line break at the Dayton footbridge forced public works staff to work overtime during Presidents’ Day weekend, but the situation had a happy ending for the city.

Public Works crews were alerted to a mainline separation under the bridge on Friday, Feb. 13, and were able to repair it by the end of the holiday, Director Don Cutler told city councilors during their Monday meeting.

After working for hours Friday to gain access to the main at the base of the bridge, a team that included the city engineer and contractor who built it determined a large seismic joint designed to move had contracted unexpectedly, impacting the main, according to Cutler.

The team was able to keep the main isolated and repair it the following Monday when parts were delivered. Bacteria testing revealed no contamination, and the bridge — which opened last year — is still under warranty until October, according to Cutler.

The repair was completed just below the seismic joint, so if it contracts again there is enough pipe to prevent another separation, according to Cutler.

“It was kind of a best case for potentially a worst-case situation,” he said. “That was two days of pure excitement and holding our breaths and hoping for best case.”

Councilors also discussed persistent vandalism that has plagued the city for more than a year and struck repeatedly again in the form of graffiti in the women’s bathroom at Courthouse Square Park, Cutler reported.

Public Works has repainted the bathroom three times, including twice in four days, he said. The city spent $220 on materials on one of those occasions.

Cutler described the women’s bathroom as a “nightmare” for the past month. The graffiti is childish and likely the work of area youth, he guessed.

Mayor Annette Frank said if the problems continue the city may need to consider closing the bathrooms. She asked what would happen if the graffiti was left up.

“I think you would probably get some complaints about some of the stuff written on the walls,” Cutler said.

McMinnville to accept council applications

(Wednesday, March 4) McMinnville will begin accepting applications for its city council opening Monday, with the chosen replacement serving Ward 3 through the end of the year.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the city announced it would accept applications for the seat vacated by Jessica Payne from Mar. 9 to 27. The candidates will be interviewed by council at a special meeting scheduled for April 8.

The chosen candidate will fill the remainder of Payne’s term, and a permanent replacement will be chosen in the Nov. 3 election. Candidates for the permanent seat can also apply for the interim position, according to city staff.

Applicants must be registered voters who have lived in the city for at least one year and reside in Ward 3. An interactive ward map is available at www.mcminnvilleoregon.gov/citycouncil/page/find-your-ward-new-interactive-ward-map.

Applications can be downloaded from the city website or picked up at the recorder’s office. They can be dropped off at the City Hall mailbox or emailed to City Recorder Claudia Cisneros at cityrecorderteam@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.

Pollinator-friendly garden gets Carlton council’s greenlight

(Wednesday, March 4) Carlton resident Robin Geck is spearheading a revived attempt to create a community pollinator garden to support the native bee population.

Geck presented her plan during the city council’s Tuesday meeting and was unanimously approved to work with staff on a Community Stewardship Request framework.

In May 2025, Carlton celebrated the opening of a pollinator garden on a small plot on First Street just north of Monroe Street. The project was underwritten by Hampton Lumber but was used more as a traditional garden.

Geck said she has been a gardener for decades but was unaware of the dire state of bees until she entered a bee stewardship program.

“There’s so many places we can’t make a difference in the world. This is a place we can make a difference,” she said. “Because bees need contiguous places to get their food and build their nest. Some bees only travel 200 yards in their lifetime.”

She told councilors she would utilize the garden structures already in place to make use of previous investments.

City Councilor Grant Erickson asked if there are any plans to expand into the greenspace on the east side of the street.

“We’re talking about the raised beds (only), but I’m so jazzed about the thought on the east side knowing that that property is there. It would be absolutely a fabulous place to put a hedge row,” Geck said. “That would provide a lot for the birds in the wintertime and pollinators in the early season, because so many of the native plants that bloom early for the bees … are shrub-like that won’t fit in the garden on the east side.”

Geck said her vision includes a strong educational aspect for schools and community members to learn about declines in native bee populations — there’s about 800 in Oregon, she said, and two species of bumblebees have gone extinct.

Some conditions of the city’s standard Stewardship Request regulation may need to be addressed to conform to a pollinator garden, she added.

“In ornamental gardens, the fall comes and you cut back plants. In a pollinator garden, you don’t do that,” she said. “I understand that in looking at the paperwork of doing the stewardship program, there are standards. I ask that that standard be looked at and reconsidered as far as the pollinator garden goes.”

Geck said she is hoping to have a celebration during National Pollinator Week, which is June 22-28 this year.

Bounty Share program will collect produce

(Monday, March 2) Edible Landscapes of Yamhill County has launched a program to make use of extra produce growing in community members’ yards or farmers’ fields.

“Bounty Share” sends volunteers to pick excess fruit and vegetables to donate to the Yamhill Community Action Program food bank. Volunteers may keep a portion of what they glean, while the majority is donated to people in need.

“This is important,” said Charlene Doland of Edible Landscapes. “In this lovely valley, so many fruits and vegetables grow, but so much goes to waste.”

Many homeowners have fruit trees they don’t harvest, she said. Bounty Share can pick the fruit so it doesn’t fall and rot.

Bounty Share started last September. Through November, volunteers had collected about 4,000 pounds of produce, valued at about $17,000, for the food bank.

In addition to apples, pears and some figs, she said, they picked tomatoes, peppers, herbs and greens.

Starting earlier this year, the collection will be even larger, she said.

Yamhill County Gleaners used to collect excess produce, but that organization is no longer active.

For more information about Edible Landscapes’ Bounty Share, visit edibleyamhill.org and click on the “bounty-ful” tab.

Edible Landscapes also has an ongoing program of container gardening along Alpine Avenue in McMinnville. More volunteers are needed. They can register via the website or by emailing info@edibleyamhill.org.

Edible’s annual spring gardening festival will be held May 9 on Alpine Avenue near Mac Market.