Weather-related closures announced

Cold, holiday lead to closures

The News-Register staff

A cold forecast with the potential for snow in the Yamhill Valley has led some organizations to postpone events and others to announce the opening of warming shelters. Other places will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, for the Martin Luther King federal holiday.

Because of the forecast, Friends of the McMinnville Library have rescheduled their book sale. Instead of Saturday, Jan. 13, it will be held Saturday, Feb. 10.

The Jan. 13 Yamhill County 4-H Horse extravaganza at the county fairgrounds has been cancelled.

Also cancelled is a program about the F-117 Nighthawk plane and Operation Desert Storm that was planned Saturday night at the Evergreen Air Museum. The event is now scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. on March 2; event details including guest speakers remain the same.

Daughters of the American Revolution have postponed their Good Citizen award event from Saturday to Feb. 10.

Wheatland Ferry, which carries traffic across the Willamette River south of Dayton, is closed due to high river levels. Marion County, which operates the ferry, also planned a closure Thursday for repair work.

Schools, banks, government offices and McMinnville Parks and Recreation programs, including the McMinnville Senior Center, will be closed on MLK Day.

Parks and Rec, the McMinnville Public Library and city offices may close in inclement weather, as well. Check city websites for updated information.

Schools also are subject to closures or delays because of ice or snow. The status will be announced early in the morning and will be listed on the News-Register’s website.