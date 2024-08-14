Water & Light offices closed after vehicle crashes into front door

McMinnville Water & Light offices are closed temporarily after a pickup truck smashed into the door and glass entry Wednesday morning at the utility’s headquarters, 855 N.E. Marsh Lane.

McMinnville Fire Department responded to the 8:30 a.m. incident but soon left the scene as no one was injured. Water & Light crews immediately began cleanup and have boarded up the entrance.

The driver was alone in his vehicle when he came to the office to pay his bill and said his foot slipped off the brake pedal, causing the truck to continue through two sets of curb gaps that provide pedestrian access, and hit the building.

Several customers arrived at the office shortly after the accident and utility staff met them outside to take their payments.

Water & Light officials said the offices will remain closed for one to two weeks until the door can be replaced. In the meantime, bills can be paid by phone at 855-962-3441, and other transactions can be made online. Customers can use drop boxes at the utility headquarters and downtown in the city parking lot at Second and Cowls streets. The Mac Water & Light office parking lot is open; anyone needing to come to the office is asked to call ahead at 503-472-6158 and a customer service representative can meet them outside.