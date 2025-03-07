Warriors crash to 33-point quarterfinals win

The undefeated Amity girls basketball (28-0) downed the Coquille Red Devils by a count of 60-27 on Thursday afternoon in a quarterfinal matchup at the 3A State Championship tournament in Coos Bay.

The Warriors came out of the gate ready and plucked away easy passes by the Red Devils. Junior guard Alyssa McMullen scored nine of her 21 points in the first quarter as the Warriors led 17-3.

Junior guard Haley Miersma notched 14 points for the Warriors, who only allowed Coquille to 10 points in the first half.

The Warriors led by 35 in the fourth and a running clock was implemented.

The top-seeded Warriors advance to the semifinals and play at noon Friday at Marshfield High School, against No. 5 Jefferson, who beat Cascade Christian, 44-34, in the qaurterfinals. Click here for broadcast options.

The title game will be Saturday at 6:30 p.m.