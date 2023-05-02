Wanda Faye DeHart 1947 - 2024

Wanda Faye DeHart, 76, of Sheridan, Oregon, was called home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 24, 2024. Faye was born August 14,1947, to Robert and Virgina Posey in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee.

She met and married the love of her life, Arthur Steven DeHart, and went on to raise three children. Their value and love for family inspired them to live several years in Tennessee and Alaska before settling back in Oregon in 1986. Over the years, Faye enjoyed sewing, crocheting, watching pro baseball and football, fishing, and camping. She was active for over 37 years in the Sheridan Assembly of God Church.

Faye is survived by her husband, Arthur Steven DeHart; son; Andy DeHart (Rhonda); daughters; Tammy Knutz (Mike), and Kerry Zimmerman (Mark); brothers; Roy Posey, and Timothy Posey; sisters, Nannie Ritz, Patricia Houston, and Wanda Posey; nine grandchildren;and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Randall Posey, Russell Posey, Robert Posey, Charles Posey, and Thomas Posey; and sisters; Cathie Smith (Posey), Mamie Davis (Posey), and Margaret Posey.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sheridan Fire District c/o Macy & Son.

Arrangements are by Macy & Sons Funeral Home in McMinnville. Services were held Monday, April 29, at Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com