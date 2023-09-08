Walnut City Rollers holds Sept. 17 event

The community is invited to a free roller-skating event from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, at Yamhill County Fairgrounds.

The skate, for all ages, is hosted by the non-profit Walnut City Rollers, which organizes the events periodically at locations throughout the area. This session will be in the Lewis Pavilion at the fairgrounds.

Participants must bring their own skates. Snacks and water will be sold, to help support future skate events. McKenzie Moorhead of Walnut City Rollers said a summer car wash raised more than $2,000 for the program, and a number of donors have stepped up to support the effort to provide skating opportunities for the community.

Call Moorhead at 972-237-1847 for details.