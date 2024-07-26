By Ossie Bladine • Editor • July 26, 2024 Tweet

Walnut City Music Festival returns to Lower City Park

Celebrating its 10th edition, the Walnut City Music Festival will return on Aug. 16 and 17 to Lower City Park, where it was held for two years before Covid.

Tickets are now on sale for the family-friendly event that will host 12 acts on its main stage, a mix of local bands and some from around the Western U.S. states.

Included in this year’s lineup is Portland-area bands Glitterfox, Lee Walker & The Sleep Talkers, Countryside Ride, Jakki & The Pink Smudge and Sunkicks; local and valley groups DTW, Bootleg Jam, Manitoba Road Crew and Ida Jane & The Weekend Gardeners; San Francisco-based indie psych band Analog Dog; previous festival performer Harpers, from Utah; and Denver-based folk-rock group Bear & The Beasts. A second stage will feature solo and duo performances from members Ships to Roam, Falcon Heart and more.

On Friday, Aug. 16, gates will open at 4 p.m., with music running from 5 to 11 p.m. The following Saturday, gates will open at 12:30 p.m., with music from 1 to 10:30 p.m. Craft beer, cider and wine will be available for purchase, along with multiple food options

Presale tickets are $25 each day or $40 for the weekend; teenagers 12-17 are half-price, and kids 11 and under are free.

For tickets, volunteer sign-up or more information, visit walnutcitymusicfest.org.

The festival is also hosting a promotional show on Friday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Foreland Beer, 777 N.E. Fourth Street in McMinnville. Rock bands Tito Padrino and Rustic Valley will be performing. The event is all ages and there is no cover charge.