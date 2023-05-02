Wall attends candidate forum

Newberg resident David Wall has become a perennial county commissioner candidate but has never actively campaigned for a position. He has never accepted an invitation from the News-Register for an interview.

However, he appeared at a candidate forum in Newberg on April 22, hosted by the McMinnville Area and Chehalem Valley chambers of commerce.

Wall said he’s running for commissioner because “this entire county is falling under the auspices of being destroyed.”

He repeatedly criticized continuous developments and said Yamhill County will join its neighbors in being “slaves to Portland.”

“I believe in protecting the farmlands and forestland that make Oregon great,” he said. “Unbridled growth should not occur until the infrastructure can attain it.”

He said Newberg is being destroyed and described McMinnville as “the vortex of a swirling toilet bowl,” later adding he thinks the proposed McMinnville Landing development will be a mess.

Before moving to Oregon, Wall said he worked for Santa Clara County in California as an animal control officer and retired from a position with the city of San Jose’s sewage treatment plant. According to the voters’ pamphlet statement, he earned a degree in chemistry from San Jose State University.

The candidate forum can be viewed on the McMinnville Community Media YouTube page.