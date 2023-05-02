Walker::7

Does his homework

John Linder, candidate for Position 1 on the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners, is someone I’ve known for quite a long time. He listens well, asks important questions, does his homework thoroughly and can see possibilities.

His judgment I respect, and he understands the need to work planfully with others. He will be a very good commissioner.

I’m voting for him and ask you to do the same. If you have questions, I’ll be glad to respond at 503-472-6723.

Charles Walker

McMinnville