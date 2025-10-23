October 23, 2025 Tweet

Voters reminded to insert ballots correctly

The Yamhill County Clerk’s Office is asking voters to ensure ballots are properly placed in envelopes to avoid security concerns.

The office has been alerted that ballot choices may be able to be visible through a small hole in the envelope if the ballot is not folded with the voting side inward, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

“Protecting voter privacy and ensuring accessibility are equally important,” said Clerk Keri Hinton. “We ask that voters double-check how their ballot is placed inside the envelope before sealing it.”

The small hole on the return envelope both provides a tactile reference for sight-impaired voters and allows election staff to confirm ballots have been removed, according to Hinton.

“While the hole plays an important role in accessibility and ballot processing, voters should take care to insert their ballots in a way that protects the privacy of their selection,” she said.

For questions or assistance, contact the Yamhill County Elections Office at 503-434-7518 or visit yamhillcounty.gov/405/Elections.