By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • August 27, 2026 Tweet

Volunteers spruce up Carlton pocket park

Starla Pointer/News-Register##City Council member Grant Erickson, left, trims tall grass in Carlton’s pocket park, which is below street level near Seventh and Main, while other volunteers plan future sprucing-up efforts. Robin Geck, who organized Saturday’s cleanup project, said she wants to bring in more native plants and flowers attractive to pollinators.

The small open space is located below street level next to Hawn Creek. Accessible via a sloping trail, it features a picnic table, a meadow and a grove of bald cypress trees.

Non-native black alders grow along the creek. Eventually, those will be replaced by a native species, said Robin Geck, who organized the cleanup project with City Councilor Grant Erickson.

“I would love to have an eco-lawn here and all-native plants, like sword fern and rushes,” Geck said. “We want to bring nature back.”

Both she and Erickson were at the cleanup Saturday, along with about 10 other volunteers. The city sent a tractor, and several businesses donated supplies. Yamhill County Soil & Water and the Greater Yamhill Watershed Council have also been involved, and the latter is helping Carlton to qualify for a grant.

Geck, who also spearheaded Carlton’s pollinator garden near downtown, said the pocket park project is part of the new nonprofit organization Carlton Pollinator Project. She hopes to add flowers to attract bees and butterflies during another work party in October.

Erickson said they also plan to add large rocks soon.