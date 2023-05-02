Violinist Meyer to perform at fundraiser

Violinist to perform at fundraiser

The News-Register staff

Rock violinist Aaron Meyer and other musicians will perform Sunday, Aug. 24, in the annual Sounds of Summer fundraiser for Linfield University.

The outdoor concert will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Youngberg Hill Vineyards & Inn, 10660 Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville. Admission is $25.

Listeners should bring blankets or lawn chairs. They also may bring food or non-alcoholic beverages.

Wine and food will be available for purchase on site, as well.

For tickets and more information, 472-2179 or send email to k.bernards@bcpa-mac.com