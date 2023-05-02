Viola Bonnie Lawrence 1930 - 2023

Just think of Bonnie

Stepping on the shore

And finding it Heaven

Of touching a hand

And finding it's God

Of breathing new air

And finding it celestial

Of waking up in glory

And finding it Home!



Bonnie stepped onto that shore Friday, September 29, 2023.

She was the loved daughter of the late Dan and Margaret Friesen; sister of the late Ray Friesen and Valdean Kouretas, and living Loyal Friesen, Joyce Seng, Alton Friesen, Pat Bybee, Dianne LaBarbera, and Marlene Miller. Beloved wife to the late Harvey Ewert and Bill Lawrence; and wonderful mother to Steve Ewert (LaNea), Mike Ewert, Tom (Sherri) Ewert and Peggy (Ken) Morrish.

She made a lasting and loving impression on her 10 grandchildren, Dusty Ewert, deceased; 23 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She left a legacy of a life well lived for the Lord.

A celebration of her life will be held at noon, Saturday, October 28, at Unionvale Countryside Church.